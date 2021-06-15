Satara startup working on mental and sexual health of teens raises $140,000 in angel funding

Traumatic events such as the death of loved ones, illness in the family and uncertainty about exams have compounded their emotional distress.

What should a teenage boy do if his parents are constantly bickering at home during lockdown, and it is affecting his studies? How does a parent react if their adolescent daughter has struck up a friendship with a stranger online and not listening to them? Who can a pubescent student discuss sexuality with during the pandemic?

A Satara-based startup, ThatMate, is helping thousands of young adults and their families understand the complex mental and sexual issues of teenagers, assess if there is a problem and how to find help. More than 10,000 people have downloaded its app and the helpline receives a call every day.

The bootstrapped startup, by Madhavi Jadhav and Nishant Neeraj, was registered in 2019 and an app was launched in 2020. A few weeks ago, it raised $140,000 in angel funding and now they plan to launch the app in Hindi and other regional languages too.

“Parents are reporting a lot of behavioural changes in children, such as anger and anxiety, during the lockdown. There has been a lot of screen time and teenagers have been making friends online, sometimes with strangers, as they try to forge a community. Over the past year, they have come to rely on these communities far more than the real world,” says Jadhav.

With schools and colleges closed and public spaces out of bounds, teenagers have developed online connections that are stronger than real-world ones. Traumatic events such as the death of loved ones, illness in the family and uncertainty about exams have compounded their emotional distress. Jadhav says, in most cases, teenagers either don’t know when they have a problem or think that an ordinary bout of sadness is depression. “Depression is a word that is misused a lot,” says Jadhav.

“Our content is designed by psychologists to make people aware of issues such as anxiety, depression or sexual problems. This enables young people to assess their problems at an early stage. The app also teaches them how to approach someone more knowledgeable, such as the parents, a doctor or the teachers. Ideally, the adults should be equipped to help teenagers and they should not need the helpline. We launched the helpline in case people needed to call us as everybody is going through anxious times,” adds Nishant.

The duo has been working with schools since 2018. By June end, ThatMate will begin a project with the Jharkhand government, where it will work with half a million teenagers in a pilot project supported by UNICEF. Talks are also underway with the Maharashtra government.

“As far as mental and sexual health are concerned, there has been no change in awareness in India among the teenagers because our school curriculum doesn’t have mental or sexual health,” says Nishant.

The new content of the app will address a generation of adolescents who might find it difficult to connect with the real world after spending a year within four walls.

“Storytelling works with teenagers and that’s how we will develop the app further,” says Jadhav. Next, there will be interactive games, quizzes and stories that can reveal the mental health of a person. “We are also redesigning the UI to make it more appealing to young people,” says Nishant.