Satara: No smartphone to attend online classes, 15-year-old girl commits suicide

The incident took place in Ond village in Karad taluka of Satara district on September 23. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her home in Karad in Satara district as she didn’t have a smartphone to attend her school’s online classes, said the district police.

The incident took place in Ond village in Karad taluka of Satara district on September 23. While initially a case of sudden death pending probe into causes was registered, subsequent investigation by the police established the cause of the suspected suicide. The girl, Sakshi Aabasaheb Pol, is survived by her younger brother and mother, who is a daily wage labourer.

“The deceased was a Class IX student at a local school… currently their classes are being conducted online. She had been asking her mother for a smartphone so she could attend the classes. Her mother had promised her that they would get a smartphone soon. On September 23, the girl was found hanging from the ceiling in the house with a dupatta. Subsequent probe pointed to suicide and after that, we recorded the statement of her mother… it has come to light that the girl ended her life because of not having a smartphone. We have not found any suicide note and the probe till now is based on the family’s statement,” said Inspector K M Dhumal of Karad Taluka police station.

Police said the girl had been going to a classmate’s house to attend online classes, but wanted her own phone. Because of loss of employment during the lockdown, the family had been facing financial issues.

The girl had lost her father when she was young and she and her brother were raised by her mother.

