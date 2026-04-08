Neelam Shinde, in coma for a year, cremated in US after death, family donates her organs

Neelam had gone to California for her five-year Master of Science course.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneApr 8, 2026 08:30 PM IST
Neelam ShindeShe had to undergo immediate surgery for which the hospital sought consent through an email and had asked the family members to come to the US. (File Photo)
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After battling for life for a year, 36-year-old Neelam Shinde of Satara was cremated in California on Wednesday after her organs were donated. She was in coma and passed away on March 28 due to infection in her lungs.

Neelam had gone to California for her five-year Master of Science course, and was in her final year. She had interned at the National Aeronautical Space Agency (NASA). Neelam’s family lives in Vadgaon near Umbraj in Satara, and her father stays with her uncle after her mother passed away last year due to illness. Her brother works with a financial firm in Pune.

Neelam, then 35, met with an accident after her bike was hit by a vehicle on February 14 last year, and was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries to her head, hands, legs, and chest. “Neelam breathed her last on March 28 due to lung infection. She had given her consent for organ donation after death so all the procedures were carried out and she was cremated on Wednesday in California,” said Sanjay Kadam, maternal uncle of Neelam who lives in Satara.

She had to undergo immediate surgery for which the hospital sought consent through an email and had asked the family members to come to the US.

Last year, Tanaji Shinde, her father, had obtained emergency visa to visit his daughter with help from Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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