4 of a family were electrocuted in Maharashtra’s Satara

The Satara district police said the accident took place at 6 am in Khamgaon village in Phaltan taluka, which has been receiving heavy rain. (File Photo)

Four members of a family were electrocuted in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Wednesday morning after a cable, which had come in contact with an overhead power line, turned live.

The Satara district police said the accident took place at 6 am in Khamgaon village in Phaltan taluka, which has been receiving heavy rain.

The police identified the family members as Satish Kisan Shinde, 45, his wife Gangu Shinde, 42, and their children, Sachin and Aarti.

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“Preliminary probe suggests that a cable snapped and became live upon touching an overhead power line. One family member came into contact with this cable and received an electric shock. Others tried to rescue him, and they too received shocks,” Satara Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingle said.