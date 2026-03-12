Video shows student ‘checking’ board exam papers in Satara, investigation launched

An investigation has been launched by the Kolhapur Divisional Board after a video allegedly showing a student ‘checking’ class 10 board examination answer sheets inside a classroom of a school was received as a complaint. The video was also shared on social media. Rajesh Kshirsagar, head of the Divisional Board, informed that the complaint was received last week.

The video shows a teacher and two female students sitting in an otherwise empty class room on three separate benches and allegedly ‘checking’ class 10 board examination papers. The next classroom visible in the video is full of students, indicating that the school was in session.