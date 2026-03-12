Video shows student ‘checking’ board exam papers in Satara, investigation launched

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
An investigation has been launched by the Kolhapur Divisional Board after a video allegedly showing a student ‘checking’ class 10 board examination answer sheets inside a classroom of a school was received as a complaint. The video was also shared on social media. Rajesh Kshirsagar, head of the Divisional Board, informed that the complaint was received last week.
The video shows a teacher and two female students sitting in an otherwise empty class room on three separate benches and allegedly ‘checking’ class 10 board examination papers. The next classroom visible in the video is full of students, indicating that the school was in session.
Kshirsagar informed that the video belongs to the Uttareshwar High School in Vidani, Taluka Phaltan Taluka, Satara District. The Satara District Level Committee visited the school on March 9 and submitted a primary report to the Education Officer (Secondary). Divisional Board level officers will visit the school on March 13 and conduct a thorough investigation, said Kshirsagar. CCTV footage from the school will also be obtained in this visit, he said.
Kshirsagar told The Indian Express, “Upon preliminary investigation, it seems like the class 6 students are drawing lines on the blank pages of answer sheets. They were not checking the paper. Students appearing for the examination are themselves expected to cancel out unused pages on their answer sheets, and if not then it must be done at the exam centre by the exam supervisors. If even that is not done then the paper checking is supposed to do it. However, answer sheets are supposed to be handled only by authorised personnel. Even if the students in the video were just drawing lines it is against rules. My investigation team from Kolhapur will visit there tomorrow and action will be taken.”
The Maharashtra state board examinations are at their final stages. The class 10 board examination is set to end on March 18 while the class 12 board examination ended on March 11.