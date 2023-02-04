Sassoon General Hospital gets Orthopaedic ICU

As part of a slew of changes planned at the state’s largest government hospital, Dr Sanjeev Thakur, who recently took charge as Dean B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital on Friday, inaugurated a new orthopaedic intensive care unit.

“The ICU is the heart of any hospital and at the orthopaedic unit we are taking up almost ten knee replacements apart from another 25–30 hip replacements every month. Complicated spine surgeries are also performed here,” Dr Thakur told media persons.

Dr Thakur had observed that patients usually seek treatment at a large hospital with an expectation of cleanliness, humane approach by doctors and better infrastructure.

We want patients to opt willingly for this hospital, Dr Thakur said, adding that in the coming months they were planning to set up a five-bed ICU in the ward. On Friday the six-bed orthopaedic ICU unit was inaugurated at the campus.