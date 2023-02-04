scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Sassoon General Hospital gets Orthopaedic ICU

"The ICU is the heart of any hospital and at the orthopaedic unit we are taking up almost ten knee replacements apart from another 25–30 hip replacements every month. Complicated spine surgeries are also performed here,” Dr Thakur told media persons.

Dr Sanjeev Thakur inaugurated a new orthopedic intensive care unit. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Sassoon General Hospital gets Orthopaedic ICU
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

As part of a slew of changes planned at the state’s largest government hospital, Dr Sanjeev Thakur, who recently took charge as Dean B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital on Friday, inaugurated a new orthopaedic intensive care unit.

“The ICU is the heart of any hospital and at the orthopaedic unit we are taking up almost ten knee replacements apart from another 25–30 hip replacements every month. Complicated spine surgeries are also performed here,” Dr Thakur told media persons.

Dr Thakur had observed that patients usually seek treatment at a large hospital with an expectation of cleanliness, humane approach by doctors and better infrastructure.

More from Pune

We want patients to opt willingly for this hospital, Dr Thakur said, adding that in the coming months they were planning to set up a five-bed ICU in the ward. On Friday the six-bed orthopaedic ICU unit was inaugurated at the campus.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 01:39 IST
Next Story

PM: Budget will generate new opportunities for N-E people

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close