Sarhad has set an example through its work in Kargil, Walse-Patil praises NGO’s efforts

NGO Sarhad and the Ladakh Police jointly held the Kargil Gaurav Award distribution programme at the 3D Destination hall in Mukundnagar, Pune on the occasion of National Kargil Day. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Sunday appreciated the social work done by NGO Sarhad in Kargil at an award ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of India’s triumph in the Kargil War.

“We are facing natural disasters such as storms, floods and Covid-19. We should face them with courage. Some people and organisations come forward to help society in such calamities. Sarhad had taken the lead to establish contact with the people of Kargil after the victory in 1999. The NGO provided education to children of Kargil and also launched other initiatives and played an important part in putting the region on the path of development. This happens out of patriotism. It motivates you to work selflessly for the poor and needy. This feeling should grow,” said Walse-Patil at the function to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26) and the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Sarhad and the Ladakh Police jointly held the award ceremony at Mukundnagar in Pune. Sarhad founder-president Sanjay Nahar and Kargil Marathon Organiser Sanjeev Shah were present among the dignitaries.

Leh-Kargil executive councillor (state minister rank) Aga Syeed Abbas Rizvi said, “Kargil and Pune have a beautiful relationship. When I see that Puneites have so much knowledge about and affection for Kargil, I feel that I am in Kargil only. We all are one. Hence, we should cooperate with each other to progress as a nation. We need support from all of you to promote a good initiative such as the Kargil International Marathon.”

Rizvi said the Kargil International Marathon event will promote Kargil as an international tourist destination. It will also inspire local youth to pursue sports as a career and motivate them to achieve better things in life. He invited citizens of Pune and people from across Maharashtra to visit Kargil.

Lokmat Group editor Vijay Baviskar, Punyabhushan Foundation president Dr Satish Desai, Uma Kunal Gosavi, Fisher Group MD Rakesh Bhan, Dr Apashchim Barath and Dr Vijay Kalamkar received the Kargil Gaurav Award.

CP Krishna Prakash was declared the brand ambassador of the Kargil International Marathon. “One cannot breathe at a high-altitude area like Kargil. Our soldiers were fighting for the breath of our country. This is a big task. If jawans can do such a thing, we can at least spend some time improving our health by exercising.”