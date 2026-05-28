Pune’s key Sarasbaug shut for 2 days after Bakrid, officials say cops’ order

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will keep the iconic Sarasbaug in the heart of the city closed Thursday and Friday, marking the second consecutive year the popular public space has been shut around Bakrid. Mayor Manjusha Nagpure said the decision was taken following directions from the Pune police.

“I don’t know why the police asked PMC to keep Sarasbaug closed on May 28 and 29. They should be asked about it. The police are efficient in performing their duties. They must have some information. They might have issued an order to keep Sarasbaug closed to ensure no untoward incident takes place,” said Nagpure.

The mayor said the garden is not being closed “deliberately”.

“Eid is today (Wednesday), while the garden has been kept closed on Thursday and Friday. So, I don’t think the garden is closed deliberately. I have never seen anyone from the Muslim community holding prayers at the garden, nor have I received any complaint about it. The decision is of the city police, and PMC has just implemented it based on that,” she said.

“The garden’s closure is for the next two days following prohibitory orders issued by the city police. I have informed the public about the closure to avoid inconvenience if they travel to visit the garden. Other civic gardens are open where citizens can go,” said Nagpure.

The mayor had earlier posted on social media that the garden would remain closed on May 27 for civil works, but later withdrew the message, saying it had been uploaded mistakenly by office staff.

In a statement, acting Civic Garden Superintendent Santoshkumar Kamble said the closure was purely precautionary.

Story continues below this ad

“Sarasbaug garden is in the central part of the city, and a large number of citizens and children frequently visit it. During school vacations, the garden has been seeing heavy footfall. The city police have imposed prohibitory orders in the entire city, so the garden will remain closed on May 28 and 29 for security reasons,” Kamble said.

Last year, PMC had shut Sarasbaug for a day, allegedly at the demand of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni and right-wing organisations, who claimed that Bakrid celebrations in the garden would disturb the sanctity of a historical temple at its centre.