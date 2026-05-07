Congress’s Sapkal slams Maharashtra CM Fadnavis over rising crimes against women

Posters and banners across Pune city have hailed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the “Architect of New Pune”, but in the same city, crimes against women have sharply increased, said MPCC chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday.

“In just three months, from January to March, 700 cases of sexual exploitation were reported, with one rape occurring every day. Drugs are being sold openly, sickle gangs are creating terror, and criminal interference in the Gultekdi Market Yard has risen. Are these developments also part of Devendra Fadnavis’s ‘architecture’?” Sapkal said.

Sapkal was speaking at a ceremony organised at Constitution Square in Wanowrie to inaugurate a 45-metre flagpole conceptualised by Congress corporator Prashant Jagtap from Pune Municipal Corporation. A Congress workers’ interaction meet was also held on the occasion.