Santacruz records 164.8 mm of rainfall in six hours, ‘red’ alert issued for Mumbai for Wednesday

Children play in a waterlogged street, at Kurla in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI photo)

With the onset of the Southwest monsoon over Mumbai, heavy rainfall has been reported across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Panvel and Kalyan-Dombivali since the wee hours of Wednesday. This is expected to continue till the evening hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red’ alert (Take action) for Mumbai for Wednesday and an ‘Orange’ alert (be prepared) for the next few days.

Rainfall commenced over Mumbai on Tuesday evening, but it intensified on Wednesday morning.

Santacruz recorded 164.8mm in six hours between 8.30 am to 2.30 pm on Wednesday. Other locations where heavy spells were recorded (from 8.30 am to 11.30a m) include Kandivali (74.42 mm), Vikhroli (70.37 mm), Dharavi fire station (69.84 mm), Bandra fire station (58.17 mm) and Mumbai Central (23.36mm).

According to the latest impact-based forecast issued by the IMD, the city will continue to receive 20 mm to 30 mm rainfall every hour till late afternoon on Wednesday.

Due to heavy rains since last evening, areas in south Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Thane and Navi Mumbai could experience inundation and flood-like situations in the coming few hours, the IMD has warned.

As a result, waterlogging and inundation of low-lying areas is likely. Smooth vehicular and train movements are likely to be hampered as waterlogged roads will slow down the traffic. Mumbaikars have been warned to restrict their movement.