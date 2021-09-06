Pune BJP seeks Sanjay Raut’s arrest over ‘threatening remark’

The BJP’s Pune unit has demanded that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut should be arrested for his alleged threatening statement against the BJP. The party has also sought an apology from the Sena leader failing which, it has warned that Raut will “not be allowed to move freely in the city”.

During a recent visit to Pune district, Raut, while addressing party workers, had allegedly said that the Sena believes in attacking from the front by `kothla baher kadhane’ (removing intestines and other organs).

City BJP chief Jagdish Mulik has submitted a complaint application to Deccan Gymkhana police over the alleged statement and demanded Raut’s arrest.

“The statement on ‘removing intestine and other organs’ made by Sena MP Sanjay Raut is threatening and encourages violence. Police should register an offence against him…,” said Mulik while warning that if Raut does not apologise, then he will not be allowed to move freely in the city.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.