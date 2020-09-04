Sanjay Raut says Uddhav Thackeray was not in favour of hurriedly lifting lockdown in Pune

Sanjay Raut was responding on the pandemic situation in Pune and the death of a city-based television journalist, Pandurang Raikar, due to Covid-19. (File)

In a sign of discord between the ruling Shiv Sena and the NCP, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not in favour of lifting the lockdown in Pune in a hurried manner and indirectly blamed the Sharad Pawar-led party for the rise in Covid-19 cases in the city.

“Uddhav saheb has maintained from the beginning that more attention needs to be given to Pune. The lockdown was lifted in a hurried manner and the chief minister had opposed it. But now Pune is following the Mumbai pattern (in tackling Covid-19 cases),” Raut told mediapersons.

He was responding on the pandemic situation in Pune and the death of a city-based television journalist, Pandurang Raikar, due to Covid-19.

As on Thursday, Pune, which is the most affected district in the state, has 54,838 active cases. Overall, the city has reported 1,06,428 cases and 2,654 deaths.

Raut said that recently, a Covid care centre was opened in Pune before it was fully ready. “The state government should ensure that people get adequate medical facilities in Pune,” he added.

Interestingly, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is the guardian minister of Pune and the NCP has a strong presence in the district.

