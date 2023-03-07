Sanjay Raut may return to jail, hints Maharashtra minister; MP lashes out at him

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut may soon find himself behind bars, said Shambhuraj Desai, who is the Excise Minister in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government. Hitting back, Raut said the minister seems to believe that the judiciary is in the ruling dispensation’s pocket.

At a press conference in Satara on Monday evening, Desai said, “He (Raut) is a motormouth… He was taking rest for three and half months… I think the time is coming for him to take rest again.” The minister was apparently referring to Raut’s time in jail.

Sanjay Raut was arrested on August 1, 2022 in connection with a money laundering case and irregularities relating to the re-development of Patra Chawl in Mumbai. On November 9 last year, a special court in Mumbai granted him bail stating the “arrest was illegal.”

Asked about the minister’s statement, Raut said Tuesday, “From the statement of the minister, it becomes clear that they believe that the judiciary is in their pocket… It also becomes amply clear once again that they are falsely implicating their opponents and putting them in jail… I will speak about it at a press conference.”

In Satara, Desai also demanded Raut’s resignation as Rajya Sabha MP. “Raut should resign and show the courage to get himself re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. He was elected on the basis of our votes. He should resign and get those 27-28 MLAs and their votes to get re-elected,” the minister added.

To a question regarding the alleged misuse of investigative agencies by the Centre, Desai said, “During the two-and-a-half-year tenure of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit (Pawar), MPs like Navneet Rana and Kirit Somaiya were harassed. Through misuse of power, Rana and Somaiya were made to go through hardship. I was the Minister for Home at the time. I know many things regarding this…”

“I am keeping quiet only because (Eknath) Shinde saheb has advised us against speaking… During that time, I know who put pressure on the police and investigative agencies and through him it was done… Raut should not provoke us to reveal everything… I have a list of those who put pressure and how directions were given to frame certain people,” he said.

Advertisement

Desai said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already made it clear that there was no pressure whatsoever on investigative agencies. “The government at the Centre functions as per the laid down norms… Only yesterday, the deputy chief minister said that there was no pressure on investigative agencies and that he was taking decisions based on the complaints received.

To a question regarding the letter given by Opposition parties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the misuse of central agencies, Desai responded, “The Prime Minister follows rules and regulations… He will assess the letter and take appropriate action.”

Taking a jibe at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the minister said, “The NCP does not even have MPs in double digits… I have respect for NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Just because he is in the Opposition, he is making allegations that central agencies are being misused. If Opposition parties have a grouse, they can raise the issue in Parliament. They should speak about it in Delhi. What is the point in speaking about it in Maharashtra?”

Advertisement

“Since Raut is projecting Uddhav Thackeray as a PM candidate, he should first reveal whether he has taken the advise or consent of NCP chief Sharad Pawar… In the 2019 elections, Uddhav Thackeray used the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on poll banners to get 19 MPs elected. Now, they will use the picture of Sharad Pawar on their banners. They should first introspect whether they will get 19 MPs elected again…,” he added.