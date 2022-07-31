Congress, NCP leaders back Sanjay Raut amid ED raids; ‘Agencies have right to probe,’ says Ajit Pawar

July 31, 2022 12:49:44 pm
Even as the Congress and the NCP extended support to Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut whose Mumbai residence was raided by officers of the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday, NCP’s Ajit Pawar – who is the Opposition leader – appeared to distance himself from the raid, while others slammed the move as the BJP’s tactics against rivals.
“Income Tax, ED, CBI have every right to investigate anyone, including you and me… As for the raids on Sanjay Raut, only he can authoritatively explain why the ED is raiding him repeatedly…,” Ajit Pawar told reporters in Beed where he was inspecting the damage caused by heavy rain Sunday.
Reacting to the raid, NCP state spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “The ED raids are part of the BJP’s strategy to pressurise and humiliate MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) leaders in the state by raking up false charges. Similarly, at the national level too, they have targetted Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi who were questioned for hours. The MVA in the state is united and we are fully behind Sanjay Raut.”
Raut was raided by the central agency in connection with the redevelopment of Patra Chawl in Mumbai after he missed the summons issued to him on July 20 and 27.
Subscriber Only Stories
Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, meanwhile, sought to know why the ED did not file a chargesheet if they have the “so-called documents”. “The ED, CBI and Income Tax are no longer functioning as investigating agencies. They have become a political tool to harass and humiliate Opposition leaders. Today’s ED raids are part of this BJP strategy to target its rivals. I don’t understand when they (ED) have so-called documents, why don’t they file a chargesheet instead of repeatedly summoning an individual in the name of conducting an inquiry. The BJP’s main aim is to send out the message that either those who are being raided should join their party or go to jail.”
Ramdas Kadam, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, said, “I was telling Sanjay Raut to keep his mouth shut, but he would not listen. If he has not done anything wrong, then why should he be afraid of the Enforcement Directorate…? He has all the time to hold press conferences, but refuses to respect the ED summons. Raut is the one who was responsible for the Shiv Sena joining hands with the Congress-NCP which hit our party hard.”
MP Arvind Sawant, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Sena, said, “The BJP is behind this raid. It has done so to deflect attention from the controversy that has erupted over the remarks of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. There is widespread anger over his remarks and to divert public attention, raids have been conducted on Sanjay Raut.”
“Raut had conveyed to the ED that he would be available for questioning at a later date as the Parliament session was underway. Earlier, whenever he was summoned, he had made himself available to investigators,” Sawant said.
Raut, however, termed the raids an attempt to force him to quit the Shiv Sena. Taunting the Eknath Shinde faction, he tweeted, “I will die but never quit the Shiv Sena. I will not surrender…I will continue to fight for the Shiv Sena. I have done nothing wrong…”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sanjay Raut calls ED raid 'political vendetta'; Sena members protest
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
Ek Villain Returns box office collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor-Disha Patani thriller refuses to back down at ticket counters
Three Pune students caned, threatened of low internal marks; three teachers booked
From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fashion hits and misses (July 25-July 31)
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live updates: India to play Pakistan, Jeremy eyes medal in weightlifting
‘To represent the country is highest honour’: KL Rahul opens up on missing India’s tour of Zimbabwe
Buoyant India look to continue winning run against West Indies
Video of fatal attack on African immigrant shocks Italy
It’s a bird, a heart, a butterfly: Netizens watch in awe as man makes appam in various shapes
Man chases two bike-borne snatchers, hits them with his SUV in Delhi’s Dwarka
Sunday Long Reads: Health food movement, Kareena Kapoor Khan on being 42, book reviews, and more
Rajinikanth felicitates R Madhavan for Rocketry The Nambi Effect, actor shares video: ‘A moment etched for eternity…’
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 will be open for pre-booking starting today for Rs 1999