‘Appropriate…aimed at particular group’: Sanjay Raut refuses to withdraw ‘chor mandal’ remark

Despite a breach of privilege notice issued by the Maharashtra Assembly speaker, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday that he will not withdraw his “chor mandal (group of thieves)” remark, saying he has not done anything or said anything with an intention to insult the state legislature.

“I have made an appropriate remark…It was aimed at a particular group and not the entire state legislature as is being made out to be…Everyone knows which group I am referring to,” Raut told The Indian Express.

Raut said he was not in Mumbai when he received the breach of privilege notice. “I have not yet replied to the notice issued by the state Assembly speaker. I have just returned to Mumbai. I will go through the notice and discuss the issue with my colleagues from the state legislature and will then reply to the notice,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said he wanted to reiterate that he has not said anything with the intention to insult the state legislature. “Whatever I said was directed at a particular group. I used the word ‘chor’ against that group which I think is an appropriate one. Entire Maharashtra is saying it…It is being said from different platforms. It is impossible for me to make a statement against state Assembly or state Legislative Council,” he said.

Raut’s remark had created an uproar in the state legislature last week with the BJP and the Shiv Sena MLAs from the Eknath Shinde group demanding action against him. The MP, however, insisted that his remark was directed only at “traitor MLAs”, and not the entire legislature.

Raut said the Shiv Sena (UBT) is not afraid of anyone and will continue to fight against injustice. “They have taken away our name and symbol. But the Shiv Sainiks are continuing their fight and will continue to do so,” he said.

“Yesterday, CBI summoned Lalu Yadav, and before that, [former] Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested. Have they even served notice to Gautam Adani? They [central government] are targeting only Opposition leaders…That is why we will continue to fight against injustice and untruth…,” he added.

Raut said that in this country if anyone points out the wrong, he is branded as an anti-national. “He is then targeted through investigative agencies…After nine Opposition party leaders wrote to the Prime Minister about the misuse of investigative agencies, Lalu Yadav was targeted…But we are not going to bend,” he said.