Sangli murders: Accused ‘mantrik’ admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain, aide gets police custody

The 48-year-old ‘mantrik’, identified as Abbas Ahmedali Bagwan, who was held in connection with the murders of nine members of a family in Mhaisal town of Sangli district in Maharashtra, has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain during some procedural medical tests.

On the afternoon of June 20 around 1 pm, two brothers Dr Manik Vanmore (49), a veterinarian, and Popat Vanmore (52), an arts teacher, their mother, their respective wives, and four children of the two couples — were found dead in two separate houses located a kilometre apart in Mhaisal.

On Sunday, the Sangli Police nabbed Bagwan and his aide, Dheeraj Suravase (30), both residents of Solapur, for allegedly killing the Vanmores by poisoning. The police said the two persons had allegedly claimed they would help the family unearth ‘hidden treasures’ or guptadhan.

A statement by the Sangli police mentioned that Survase was produced before a court Tuesday. The court remanded him in police custody till July 7 for further investigation. But Bagwan reported chest pain when he was taken for pre-arrest medical tests. So he was admitted to the Miraj Civil Hospital in Sangli. “He will be arrested soon after being discharged from the hospital,” the Sangli police stated. The police have booked Bagwan and Survase under Sections 302 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Money Lending Regulation Act.

The starting point of the investigation for the police was the two purported suicide notes found at the two houses where the Vanmores used to reside. The notes suggested that the family members died by suicide because of heavy debt. Based on the probe into the content of the suicide notes, the police had initially booked 25 persons, most of whom had lend money to the Vanmores and were allegedly pressurising them for repayment. Of these 25 persons, the police have till now arrested 19 persons.

According to special Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur Range) Manojkumar Lohiya, further probe into the case revealed that the deceased Vanmore brothers were in contact with the ‘mantrik’ who claimed he would help them unearth hidden treasures. The two brothers had borrowed large sums of money to pay the ‘mantrik’ over the last couple of years.

“The suspect had taken a large sum of money from the family on this pretext and he could have been worried that Vanmores would report him to the authorities. Primary probe suggests that… the mantrik went to the houses and under the pretext of performing some rituals, gave the family members something to consume that was laced with a poisonous substance,” said Lohiya.

When asked about the suicide notes and who could have written them, Lohiya said, “The probe still suggests that the notes were written by the two brothers. But what was suspicious about them was the sequence. We have observed in many suicide cases that people first state the reasons and then name the persons responsible. In this case it was exactly the opposite. Also, the notes do not categorically say that they were going to end their lives. It now seems that the brothers were misled into writing those notes. We are still probing that angle.”

When asked about the 25 persons booked earlier, Lohiya said, “The case is now taking a different direction. As the probe progresses, we may file an application to discharge these people who are charged with abetment to suicide.” The police are now trying to ascertain how the poisonous substance was administered to the victims in two separate houses.