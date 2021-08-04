Sangli floods: ITI offers free servicing of electric appliances to affected families

Slush-filled homes and pathways, roads and shops which went down under the raging flood waters had shown the extent of floods that ravaged parts of Sangli district in July.

With many families having to spend huge sums and undertake massive clean ups to turn their homes back into liveable spaces, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Sangli has initiated a free servicing facility for household appliances for affected families.

Several homes have reported that electronic goods like motor pumps and laptops, and household electronics including refrigerators, washing machines, mixers and others are either temporarily dysfunctional or have suffered minor problems and need urgent repairs.

“We have set up a helpline which people in the Sangli municipal corporation limits can call and send all their appliances for repair and maintenance. The service will be done free of cost,” said Yatin Pargaonkar, principal of ITI, Sangli.

Despite the college resuming with 50 per cent student capacity from July 25 and many teachers being involved in Covid-19 duties, the institute has decided to make its contribution in helping flood-hit families using their skills and expertise.

“We have appointed two instructors from refrigeration and air-conditioning and electronics departments to take up repair works. Depending on the demand, senior students from the institute will also be roped-in,” Pargaonkar said.

Urgent servicing was mostly required for motor pumps and refrigerators. “We urge people to let the appliances dry completely as operating them in wet conditions could lead to damage,” he added.

In 2019, a similar service was started for the first time when the region was flooded following incessant rainfall.

For those wanting to avail the service, the ITI, Sangli can be contacted on 7774862829/7020013334.

