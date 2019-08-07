Sangli flood: 23 villages cut off, 50,000 people moved to safety

With Krishna river in spate, as many as 23 villages in Sangli district of Maharashtra have been cut off. More than 50,000 villagers have been moved to safety.

District Collector Abhijeet Chaudhari told The Indian Express on Wednesday that 23 villages have been surrounded by water from all sides and have lost road connectivity with parts of the district. “Residents have been told to move to higher plains. Already, thousands of residents have moved to safety by going to neighbouring villages,” he said.

The collector said the discharge of over 1,20,000 cusecs of water from Koyna dam has led to flooding of the Krishna. “The rain has now slowed down. Water discharge is likely to be reduced soon,” he said.

Appealing to the citizens to not panic, the Collector said: “Citizens should not panic unnecessarily as the river water will subside soon. If they need help, they should contact the administration on 1077 helpline.”