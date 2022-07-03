Sangli family murders: ‘Mantrik’ got brothers to write ‘suicide notes’ 2 months before deaths

POLICE INVESTIGATION has revealed that the “mantrik” arrested in connection with the murder of a family of nine in Mhaisal town of Sangli district in Maharashtra had got them to write the ‘suicide notes’ about two months before the incident.

Sangli police have arrested two accused persons in this case including a “mantrik” identified as Abbas Mohammedali Bagwan (48) and his aide Dheeraj Suravase (30), both from Solapur.

On the afternoon of June 20 around 1 pm, two brothers Dr Manik Vanmore (49), a veterinarian, and Popat Vanmore (52), an arts teacher, their mother, their wives, and four children of the two couples were found dead in their two separate houses located a kilometre apart.

The ‘suicide notes’ recovered from the two houses of the deceased suggested that the family took the extreme step because of heavy debt. Based on the probe into the content of the notes, the police initially booked 25 persons, and arrested 19, most of whom had lent money to the family and were allegedly pressuring them for repayment.

Further probe revealed that Vanmore brothers were in contact with the “mantrik” who allegedly claimed he would help them unearth hidden treasure. They borrowed large sums of money from people to pay the “mantrik” multiple times over the past couple of years.

Police said Bagwan performed rituals at Vanmore’s residence multiple times, but never got any hidden treasure. Meanwhile, those who had given money to the Vanmore brothers started demanding it back. As per the police press release on Saturday, the Vanmores started demanding hidden treasure or money, so the accused persons “hatched a plan about two months before” and took details of the persons who were harassing the family. Bagwan allegedly got the names and other details of these persons written from the Vanmores, claiming he would put those before God “before Eid”. However, he used them as ‘suicide notes’ after killing the family.

The press release stated that around 9 pm on June 19, the accused reached Dr Manik Vanmore’s house and had dinner. He asked Manik’s family to count 1,100 wheat grains seven times. Then he allegedly crushed the poison pills he was carrying, added it to nine bottles and kept them in his bag.

Then, the accused went to Popat Vanmore’s house around 1am on June 20 where they had tea. Then he called Popat and his family to the terrace of their house. Here, the accused made Popat, his wife, and daughter consume the poison. After that, the accused went to Manik’s house along with Popat’s son Shubham. Here, they gave the remaining bottles to Manik’s family and Shubham to drink from. Around 4.30am, after ensuring that all the nine people were dead, the accused left the ‘suicide notes’ with the deceased and returned to Solapur.

Police arrested Bagwan and Survase under sections of 302, 306, 341, 504, 506, 34 of the IPC, sections of the Money Lending Regulation Act, SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Now, they have also added sections of the Maharashtra Anti Superstition and Black Magic Act against them.

During searches at Bagwan’s house, police have recovered two photocopies of the ‘suicide notes’ and blank cheques in Popat Vanmore’s name.