As Covid-19 cases rise, Sangli imposes strict six day lockdown

In Miraj, in Sangli district, roadside vendors could operate in the mornings. (Pic: Digambar Shinde)

With Covid-19 cases rising again in Sangli city and rural areas, a six day lockdown has been imposed from Wednesday across the district. An order to this effect was issued by the District Collector Abhijit Chaudhary last evening.

“We are going to implement the lockdown strictly to check the spread of the virus,” said Nitin Kapadnis, Municipal Commissioner of Sangli, Miraj and Kupwad Municipal Corporation. “The order has been issued by the district collector and it will be applicable across the district,” he added.

Sangli district is registering 1,000-1,200 positive cases a day. The daily figure had gone down to 700-800, but in the last three weeks has started rising again. This has forced the administration to implement the stricter lockdown, officials said.

The municipal commissioner said all non-essential shops will remain shut during the lockdown. Essential shops will remain open, but home delivery will be encouraged. “We have asked shopkeepers to encourage home delivery. And a customers turns up, Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly followed,” Kapadnis said.

The civic body has allowed only official vegetable markets to operate from 7 am to 4 pm on all days of the week. Weekly bazaars will remain closed.

“It is observed that overcrowding is taking place with roadside hawkers. Therefore, we have shut them down,” the district collector said in his directives. “Without permission from local self government bodies, all kinds of hawking activity along roads and on footpaths has been banned,” the order said.

“Vegetable and fruit sellers should strictly carry out their activity in the official markets only. Local self government bodies should help the hawkers deliver their products at the doorsteps of the customers,” the order said.

The order stressed that local self government bodies in the district should help home delivery of essential goods.

The collector said at marriage halls or where marriages take place, weddings should be allowed only for two hours and with an attendance of 25 persons. “The marriage hall owners should provide the full information of the marriage taking place to the local self government body and the police. If Covid-19 appropriate norms are not followed, Rs 50,000 fine will be imposed on the families. Also, the marriage hall will be shut down,” the order said.

The order said if shopkeepers dealing in essential goods violate Covid norms, then a fine of Rs 1,000 should be imposed. “If the customer is found violating the norm, the shopkeeper is still selling him the goods, then the shopkeeper should be fined Rs 1,000,” the order said.

The order said all open grounds will remain closed, and morning walks and cycling activities will be barred.

The order said as per the state government norms, Sangli district’s positivity rate was more than 10 per cent and less than 20 per cent, and therefore falls in the level 4 category.

