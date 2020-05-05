Sangli civic body hold ‘first-of-its-kind’ general body meeting through video-conferencing

The meeting was important as the civic administration wanted to discuss the steps taken to control coronavirus, as well as how prepared they were for the incoming monsoon season, with the corporators. The meeting was important as the civic administration wanted to discuss the steps taken to control coronavirus, as well as how prepared they were for the incoming monsoon season, with the corporators.

The Sangli Miraj Kupwad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said it held a ‘first-of-its-kind’ general body meeting through video-conferencing

“We held an online civic body meeting on Monday, which was the first of its kind in the country,” Municipal Commissioner Nitin Kapadnis said. “Such a general body meeting by corporators has not been held anywhere else in the country.”

Kapadnis said that of the 82 corporators, at least 72 attended the meeting. “The meeting went on for three hours and even journalists were present. It was held on Zoom,” he said.

Kapadnis said the meeting was important as the civic administration wanted to discuss the steps taken to control coronavirus, as well as how prepared they were for the incoming monsoon season, with the corporators. “We have taken certain steps to control the spread of the virus, especially in view of the fact that people from Mumbai and Pune are likely to return to their native place in Sangli. Besides, last year, Sangli had seen the worst kind of flood. We wanted to discuss these issues with corporators and present our plans to tackle emerging situations,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd