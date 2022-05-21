Sangam ‘B’, City FC Pune, Puneri Warriors, and Golden Feathers score easy wins

SANGAM YOUNG Boys ‘B,’ City F C Pune, Puneri Warriors and Golden Feathers scored easy wins in their third division matches of the Poona District Football Association (PDFA) League 2021-22 on Friday.

On the SP College ground, Sangam Y B ‘B’ rolled past F.C Beckdonho 4-0 win over, to log the highest win of the day. The one-sided Pool-A encounter had Shannon Arland (24th, 32nd) net a brace while Stallion Arland (17th) and Yash Mote (52nd) scored one goal each.

In the Pool-F matches, Golden Feather knocked in a 3-0 verdict over Conscient Football: 0. The winners netted through Aditya Chavan (8th), Aditya More (21st), and Siddharth Sonawane (23rd). In the same group, Puneri Warriors quashed Parshuramians SC ‘C’ 3-1 with Vikas Gupta (10th, 34th) helping himself to a brace of goals and Sanket Dongre (25th) netting once.

In the Pool-G encounter, City F.C Pune shot down Commandos ‘B’ 3-0. Amit Jare (42nd, 52nd) was the architect after Swapnil Mahamuni (8th) opened the scoring. Meanwhile, at the SSPMS ground, Krida Prabhodini in the Under-14 Youth League led by Yug Agarwal beat Greenbox Chetak FA 9- 0.