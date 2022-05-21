scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

Sangam ‘B’, City FC Pune, Puneri Warriors, and Golden Feathers score easy wins

On the SP College ground, Sangam Y B ‘B’ rolled past F.C Beckdonho 4-0 win over, to log the highest win of the day. The one-sided Pool-A encounter had Shannon Arland (24th, 32nd) net a brace while Stallion Arland (17th) and Yash Mote (52nd) scored one goal each.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 21, 2022 12:46:57 am
Pune, Puneri Warriors and Golden Feathers, Poona District Football Association League 2021-22, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsIn the Pool-F matches, Golden Feather knocked in a 3-0 verdict over Conscient Football: 0. The winners netted through Aditya Chavan (8th), Aditya More (21st), and Siddharth Sonawane (23rd).

SANGAM YOUNG Boys ‘B,’ City F C Pune, Puneri Warriors and Golden Feathers scored easy wins in their third division matches of the Poona District Football Association (PDFA) League 2021-22 on Friday.

On the SP College ground, Sangam Y B ‘B’ rolled past F.C Beckdonho 4-0 win over, to log the highest win of the day. The one-sided Pool-A encounter had Shannon Arland (24th, 32nd) net a brace while Stallion Arland (17th) and Yash Mote (52nd) scored one goal each.

In the Pool-F matches, Golden Feather knocked in a 3-0 verdict over Conscient Football: 0. The winners netted through Aditya Chavan (8th), Aditya More (21st), and Siddharth Sonawane (23rd). In the same group, Puneri Warriors quashed Parshuramians SC ‘C’ 3-1 with Vikas Gupta (10th, 34th) helping himself to a brace of goals and Sanket Dongre (25th) netting once.

More from Pune
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the Pool-G encounter, City F.C Pune shot down Commandos ‘B’ 3-0. Amit Jare (42nd, 52nd) was the architect after Swapnil Mahamuni (8th) opened the scoring. Meanwhile, at the SSPMS ground, Krida Prabhodini in the Under-14 Youth League led by Yug Agarwal beat Greenbox Chetak FA 9- 0.

Best of Express Premium

Hindu College professor arrested for post on ShivlingPremium
Hindu College professor arrested for post on Shivling
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read today
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courtsPremium
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courts
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...Premium
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement