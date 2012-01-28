Sandwich Bytes

In the all-time-favourite snack slot,the sandwich possibly scores most votes. Some like it simple – buttery and cheesy,a light evening appetiser,whereas others enjoy it grilled and stuffed with delicious meats and veggies. Here’s our pick of filling and worth-the-moolah sandwiches. Go on,take a bite.

Bombay Toast Sandwich

The Clover Sandwich and Pizza cannot be missed. A small group of shoppers are always huddled around this little cart,placing orders for sandwiches. Situated near Aurora Towers on M G Road,one gets to choose from 16 varieties of sandwiches  from toasted to plain. But the most popular of the lot is the Bombay Toast Sandwich. Eighteen-year-old Kiran Bidkar,who manages the shop,serves over 200 customers in a day. This is the favourite one on everyone’s list, he says as he passes you a freshly toasted Bombay Toast Sandwich. Two layers of grated cheese top the bread slices. I put a few slices of tomato,cucumber,onion and a potato mix that my bhabhi prepares every morning. I add some coconut and coriander chutney and of course cheese.

Price: Rs 30

Philadephia Cheese and Chicken Steak Sandwich

Based on the original Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich from Philadelphia,this sandwich substitutes the beef steak with chicken. Urmila Paranjpe,who along with her husband Anil serves the sandwich at her restaurant Grubshup,located on Law College road,says,The sandwich has chicken cooked with spices and little oil. This is then spread on the bread,which is also custom-made for the sandwich,along with vegetables like onions,capsicum and cheese. It is re-cooked so that the melted cheese gives it a nice texture.

Price: Rs 150 for a full sandwich; Rs 100 for half

Linger On Jumbo

This signature sandwich at Linger On,Baner Road,is not one for the faint-hearted. The open sandwich comes with a mixture of chicken steak,salami,along with lettuce,tomatoes,mayonnaise on a bread base. Partners Rajesh Raman and Radhika Sanyal have based the sandwich on the concept of the American food show Man V/s Food. Raman says,The sandwich is almost a foot and a half long. Along with the primary toppings of the chicken,vegetables and cheese,also comes a secondary topping of boiled eggs and a side garnish of fried potato wedges. The sandwich on any given day can serve four people,although we have had individuals who’ve tried having it on their own!

Price: Rs 500

Terttulia Club Sandwich

As you sit at a wooden table in the outdoor section of Terttulia on South Main Road,Koregaon Park,the aroma of grilled appetisers instantly makes you hungry. Browse through the menu,and the Terttulia Club sandwich seems like an ideal option – it promises generous stuffings and multi-grain bread. Full points. It’s served up in a few minutes and you’re not disappointed. From between the two slices of multi-grain baguette spills out chicken,chorizo,a layer of fried egg and Cilantro Apple Pesto. It’s served on a wooden board – and you can’t help mumbling ‘Yummy’ through your first bite. If you’re a light eater,we suggest you share this one.

Price: Rs 245

Masala Sandwich

The Bombay Sandwich kiosk on North Main Road,between Lane 6 and 7,can easily be missed if not for the line of people outside it. A menu lists sandwiches like Cheese Chilly Garlic,Cheese and Corn,Bombay Masala and Chocolate Sandwich. The owner – Guru – busily calls out orders and the sandwiches are readied in front of you in not more than three minutes. The Bombay Masala sandwich is the most popular,Guru says. A layer of Aloo masala topped with onion,capsicum and grated cheese is put on the bread slices,which are then toasted on the stove. Served with green chutney and tomato sauce,it’s a must try.

Price: Rs 30

