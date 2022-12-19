scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Logs of 3 sandalwood trees stolen from Balbharati premises in Pune

The police said unidentified persons entered the Balbharati premises and chopped logs of three sandalwood trees, estimated at Rs 75,000, on the intervening night of December 3 and December 4.

The police have booked the unidentified sandalwood thieves under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational/File)

Unidentified persons chopped three sandalwood trees and stole the logs from the premises of Balbharati located on Senapati Bapat Road in Pune recently.

Balbharati is the office of Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research.

A law officer of Balbharati lodged an FIR in this case at the Deccan police station Saturday.

The police said unidentified persons entered the Balbharati premises and chopped logs of three sandalwood trees, estimated at Rs 75,000, on the intervening night of December 3 and December 4. The thieves then made away with the sandalwood logs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...
More from Pune

The police have booked the unidentified sandalwood thieves under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Sub-inspector Meera Kavtikar is investigating the case.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 04:20:43 pm
Next Story

David Warner should consider Test retirement: Simon O’Donnell

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close