Logs of 3 sandalwood trees stolen from Balbharati premises in Pune

Unidentified persons chopped three sandalwood trees and stole the logs from the premises of Balbharati located on Senapati Bapat Road in Pune recently.

Balbharati is the office of Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research.

A law officer of Balbharati lodged an FIR in this case at the Deccan police station Saturday.

The police said unidentified persons entered the Balbharati premises and chopped logs of three sandalwood trees, estimated at Rs 75,000, on the intervening night of December 3 and December 4. The thieves then made away with the sandalwood logs.

The police have booked the unidentified sandalwood thieves under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Sub-inspector Meera Kavtikar is investigating the case.