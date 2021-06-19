‘Sand mafia’: Pune cops seize three trucks with sand worth Rs 31.8 lakh; 6 booked

The truck drivers were unable to give proper replies to the queries raised by the police regarding transportation of sand. (Representative Image)

Taking action against the ‘sand mafia’, the Pune City Police’s Crime Branch on Friday booked six persons and seized three trucks for illegally transporting sand.

An offence in this case was lodged at the Loni Kalbhor police station under sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Environment Protection Act and other sections of the relevant laws.

A Crime Branch team raided an illegal gambling den at Khedkar Mala in Uruli Kanchan on Friday and arrested five persons in this case. When the Crime Branch team was on its way back, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shrinivas Ghadge spotted three trucks carrying sand on the Pune-Solapur highway in Uralikanchan.

The truck drivers were unable to give proper replies to the queries raised by the police regarding transportation of sand.

The trucks were found to be transporting sand illegally without seeking permission from the government and payment of any revenue, said police.

Police seized the three trucks along with sand worth Rs 31.8 lakh and six persons were booked in this case.