Sand art memoir on Raj Thackeray unveiled

Pune-based author duo Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar and Sujeet Girkar have created a sand art memoir on Raj Thackrey, titled ‘Swararaj’. It was unveiled on a digital platform on December 5 in Pune.

Rachana-Rhythm have conceptualised and produced the narrative, Sujeet Girkar has directed it and sand artist Prasad Sonavne has created it.

This is the second sand art piece created by Rachana-Rhythm, their first one being ‘Swarlata- Ek Alokik Gatha’ done on playback singer Lata Mangeshkar

“A sand art narrative comes alive when we can showcase various facets of a personality. Raj Thackeray embodies all this. We have tried to cover the entire gamut of his journey and his various facets. He is an artist to begin with, his love for music stands out large. His family is sacrosanct for him. His philosophy and his guiding lights. His love for his pets, outdoor games and his political journey. Greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar and Babasaheb Purandare have been included in this sand art,” said Rhythm Wagholikar.

