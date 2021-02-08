Sancheti Healthcare Academy introduces Asia’s 1st Masters in Expressive Movement Therapy

Our eligibility of admission also offers a wide range of students the ability to pursue this one of a kind Master's Degree.

Sancheti Healthcare Academy (SHA) has announced the launch of Asia’s first Masters Program in Expressive Movement Therapy (Dance Therapy).

Manisha Sanghvi, Executive Director of Sancheti Group of Institutes, said that the programme had been approved by Pune University, and that the young generation needed much more than just a degree and career.

“After five years of relentless effort in building a strong foundation towards developing this course and the awareness about the use of Creative art therapies in the healthcare sector. We not only found great results while using this at our hospital but also in other populations, “ Sanghvi said.

“Our eligibility of admission also offers a wide range of students the ability to pursue this one of a kind Master’s Degree. A graduate of Arts, Psychology, Dance, doctors, therapists, professionals, teachers, trainers, can avail of this professional degree,” Sanghvi added.

A statement from the academy said the use of dance therapy was being used widely in the medical and mental healthcare system. It was also used widely for introducing creative tools in pedagogy and detecting issues in early childhood. “Dance Therapy becomes an adjunctive tool both for diagnosis and as well as treatment in non- intimidating ways to children, adolescents, young professionals, senior citizens, special populations, patients suffering from chronic diseases and prolonged hospitalization. It allows for effective ways to keep the individual or group motivated and mentally resilient to respond to medical care,” the statement said.

Dr. Nikita Mittal, Founder of Life and Dance, and Co-founder of this Masters Program said, “When our students go to the US to study a Masters in Dance Therapy they acquire the knowledge from a Western Philosophy. Whereas our course aims at using the rich cultural wealth and heritage of our country to teach them about how Movement can be used as therapy for all populations. Also the cost of education abroad is so exorbitant. At the Academy we are making it affordable to students of our country.”

This course is being conducted with support from Kinections, New York. Kinections is headed by Dr. Danielle Fraenkel.