Sanatan Sanstha never purchased property from Dawood, says spokesperson on Malik’s allegations

The Sanatan Sanstha on Tuesday denied allegations levelled by State Minister Nawab Malik that the organisation has purchased underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s properties.

“A very low-level politics is going on in the Mumbai drug case. Today (on Tuesday), Nawab Malik, in order to save himself from allegations, has used the name of Sanatan Sanstha without finding the facts. None of Dawood’s properties were ever bought by Sanatan Sanstha. According to newspaper reports, an advocate from Delhi had purchased it. He had announced that a gurukula with the name ‘Sanatan Dharma Pathshala’ will be opened for educating local children. Sanatan Sanstha has no connection either with this property or its buyer,” said Chetan Rajhans, spokesperson, Sanatan Sanstha, in a release.

He said, “Nawab Malik is making a laughing stock of himself by making such false allegations against Sanatan Sanstha. The evil intent he has behind spreading rumours about Hindu organisations in the society by linking Sanatan Sanstha and Dawood is very clear from this. We expect the Maharashtra government to intervene in this matter and publish the truth.”

The Sanstha said Nawab Malik took the name of Sanatan Sanstha to sidestep the allegations on him raised by Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. “A well-known fact is that Malik himself has been accused of buying land from terrorists; while the land belonging to Dawood was confiscated and auctioned by Central Government. The advocate also did not buy it from Dawood but bought it through a government auction. By making such false allegations, Malik is trying to cover up… Through this press release, we want to state clearly that if such attempts of spreading false information about Sanatan Sanstha continues, we will be forced to take every necessary legal action.”