Sanatan Sanstha being targeted…we will hit the streets to protest bid to impose ban: Chetan Rajhans

There is a growing demand for a ban on Sanatan Sanstha over its alleged illegal and dangerous activities. The Sanstha is being targeted without any reason. They are putting the organisation in the dock without any evidence. Not a single case, in which it was alleged that the Sanatan Sanstha played a role, has been proved in the court of law. For instance, Virendra Tawde, our sadhak, was arrested in connection with the Narendra Dabholkar murder case. But the state government has been unable to proceed with the trial. Therefore, talk of imposing a ban has no basis.

Are you trying to say the Sanatan Sanstha has no links with those who have been arrested recently?

Not all of them. Those who have been arrested have participated in our awareness programmes on their own. But they are not our members. This is the first time we have heard the names of Sachin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar and others.

What are the options before the Sanatan Sanstha if it gets banned?

We can approach the tribunal to appeal against the ban. We also have the option of appealing in the Supreme Court but before that, we have decided to hit the streets to protest against the call for a ban. We will be spreading awareness about the work the organisation is doing.

What kind of organisation is the Sanatan Sanstha?

We are a spiritual organisation spreading Hindu philosophy and principles. We oppose those who try to belittle Hindu dharma, its traditions and practices. It is because of the Sanstha that the state government had to drop 16 provisions of a law which was against Hindus. But the Sanatan Sanstha is often accused of propagating the philosophy of violence.

As I said, we are a spiritual organisation and do not believe in the philosophy of violence. In fact, we have carried out a campaign against wrong-doers. For instance, Sanatan Sanstha has been instrumental in the arrests of at least six corrupt tehsildars. We have also campaigned against trustees who have misused temple funds.

After the arrest of Vaibhav Raut, from whom crude bombs were seized, the latest accusation against the Sanatan Sanstha is that it is manufacturing bombs.

If we had been making bombs, do you think the government would have turned a blind eye towards us?

These are all false and baseless allegations.

Why is Sanatan Sanstha founder Jayant Athavale not making a public appearance?

He is not well and has been bed-ridden. He suffers from several ailments. He can’t walk because of a knee problem. He can’t speak because all his teeth have been removed.

