Why Sambhajiraje snubbed Shiv Sena in Maharashtra Rajya Sabha elections

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, the direct descendant of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, is eyeing a Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena had offered him a seat on certain conditions. Sambhajiraje rejected the conditions and is now firm on contesting the election as an independent candidate. The elections to Rajya Sabha will be held on June 10. There are six seats from the state. The BJP, with its 105 MLAs, can get two candidates elected, while the Congress (44 MLAs), the NCP (54 MLAs) and the Shiv Sena (55 MLAs) have the numbers to get one candidate each elected. The Sena has decided to contest a third seat with support from the NCP, Congress and independents.

Sambhajiraje’s stand

Sambhajiraje, who hails from the Kolhapur royal family, has been leading the Maratha community’s agitation for reservation for five-six years. Sambhajiraje says he has been relentlessly working not only for his own community’s welfare but also for every other community in the state. His contention is that Shivaji backed, supported and worked for the masses, whichever denominations they belonged to. Therefore, Sambhajiraje contends he does not want to join any party and wants to be seen as an impartial and non-political person. Citing his earlier nomination to the Rajya Sabha, the Sambhajiraje camp said though the BJP took the initiative in making him a presidential nominee to the Upper House, he never campaigned for the saffron party or attended its meetings and events. “I don’t want to join any political party and be identified with that party. I want to work for different sections of society as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did,” he says.

Shiv Sena’s offer

The Shiv Sena says it has the numbers on its side and can get two candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha. One of them is Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. It offered the other seat to Sambhajiraje on the condition that he become a Shiv Sainik. Sambhajiraje refused to join the Sena, forcing the party to announce another candidate. This has irked Sambhajiraje, who claimed that during a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he had apparently promised to sponsor the former as the candidate. “I want to contest as an independent and the CM had promised to sponsor me…But now the CM has betrayed me,” Sambhajiraje told The Indian Express after the Sena nominated Sanjay Pawar, its Kolhapur district chief.

Maratha community rallies behind Sambhajiraje

The Maratha Kranti Morcha, which has been fighting for reservation in jobs and education for the community, has criticised the Sena’s U-turn on the Rajya Sabha seat. “The Sena claims it is a party that believes in the principles, values and philosophy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. And now, it is refusing nomination to the descendant of the Maratha warrior king to the Rajya Sabha. This clearly means that the Sena wants to use the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for political gains but has no respect for his family,” said Rajendra Kondhare, one of the coordinators of the Morcha. The organisation said it would show the Sena its place in the coming elections. “The Sena has put several conditions before Sambhajiraje before he is nominated. One of them is that Sambhajiraje should hold the brief for the Sena and serve as its spokesperson. The Sena had over the years nominated at least 20 candidates to the Rajya Sabha. None of them spoke publicly in favour of the Sena. Why is it expecting that Sambhajiraje should do its bidding? Can’t it show respect to the royal family? Raut, however, said the party had shown respect to the royal family by offering to nominate Sambhajiraje to the Rajya Sabha. “He has refused to accept our offer. Probably, he has the numbers on his side…,” the Sena spokesperson said.

Sena’s game plan

With Sambhajiraje refusing its offer, the Shiv Sena has nominated Sanjay Pawar, who said he had no clue that he would be sent to the Rajya Sabha. He told The Indian Express that he had neither applied for the seat nor was ever told that he would be nominated to the Upper House. Revealing the Sena’s tactics, a party leader said, “The Sena is trying to put pressure on Sambhajiraje to join the party by nominating someone who is little known beyond Kolhapur. Why would the Shiv Sena appoint a leader who is yet to prove himself when it comes to effectively articulating his views on national issues? What will Sanjay Pawar do in the Rajya Sabha, where you have to raise questions of national importance? He has only been a corporator and a district chief and is not known beyond Kolhapur.” The Sena, he said, will in all likelihood ask its candidate to withdraw from the fray at the last minute in favour of Sambhajiraje. “Since Sanjay Pawar himself was not eager to contest the poll, why will he rebel if he is asked to withdraw…,” said the Sena leader.

BJP’s strategy

While Sena and Sambhajiraje are locked in a duel, the BJP remained a mute spectator, raising questions about its possible strategy. A BJP leader said the party was not keen on supporting Sambhajiraje as it already has two “rajas” in Udayanraje Bhosale and Shivendraraje Bhosale of the Satara royal family in its ranks. Besides, every seat matters for the BJP in Rajya Sabha to ensure the smooth passage of the Centre’s bills. Sambhajiraje had met BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier this month. What transpired between the two is not known but the meeting has apparently given a “roadmap” to Sambhajiraje. The BJP has 105 MLAs. It can get two Rajya Sabha seats. Each candidate needs 42 preferential votes. In this case, the BJP will have 21 votes extra and is likely to contest a third seat as well. But the party so far has remained mute. A BJP leader said, “It is the BJP that has asked Sambhajiraje to form his own outfit, Swarajya, to cut into the NCP’s Maratha votes in the state…The BJP is playing its own game. It might at the last minute support Sambhajiraje to show how the Sena and the (ruling) MahaVikas Aghadi slighted someone from Chhatrapati Shivaji’s family.”

Other parties

The NCP and the Congress too want to send Sambhajiraje to the Rajya Sabha. But neither has the numbers to support him. Both are, however, ready to transfer their extra votes to him. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had extended open support to Sambhajiraje. However, neither the NCP nor Pawar has questioned the Sena move to nominate Sanjay Pawar istead. The Congress, on the other hand, says Sambhajiraje should have directly contacted the NCP chief instead of the Shiv Sena. “Sambhajiraje has made a mistake, first by aligning with different parties in the earlier part of his political career, then saying he will not align with any parties and approaching the wrong party later,” said a Congress leader.