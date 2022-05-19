Sambhajiraje firm on contesting Rajya Sabha seat; Shiv Sena and BJP to fight for additional seat

EVEN as Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Wednesday insisted that he will contest Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate, the Shiv Sena and BJP indicated that they will also be contesting an additional seat.

The election to six seats of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on June 10.

“I am firm on contesting the election as an independent candidate. I have, through a letter written to all political parties, sought their support to my candidature,” Sambhajiraje, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Asked whether he has been approached by political parties to join their ranks, Sambhajiraje said, “I will not comment about it at this moment. I will speak at the appropriate time.”

To a question on whether any parties have responded to his request, Sambhajiraje said,”Not so far but I am expecting a positive response.”

Sambajiraje said he wants to get elected as an independent and not to be seen as aligning with any particular ideology. “I want to represent all the sections of the society. I worked for six years for the masses. I want to continue working for the poor and seek justice for them,” he said.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “The Sena will contest the sixth seat as well. The MVA has the numbers in its favour. ”

Sena leader and Maha Vikas Aghadi Minister Anil Parab also said the Sena will contest one more seat besides the one they will win based on their numbers.

Meanwhile, a report in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Wednesday, “In view of the numbers the MVA has with it and the number of MLAs supporting it, one candidate each of Sena, NCP and Congress will get elected. The balance votes from each of them will help get another candidate elected.”

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had told reporters in Pune that a decision will be taken in this regard after consulting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

When asked whether BJP will support Sambhaijraje for the Rajya Sabha seat, party spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye said, “The party

will take a decision in this regard. So far, we have not arrived at any decision regarding his candidature.”

The BJP, which has 105 MLAs as well as the support of some independent MLAs, is poised to win two seats. BJP sources said the party is unlikely to support Sambhajiraje but is considering leaders such as Dhananjay Mahadik and Vinod Tawde for its third seat.