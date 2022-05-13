Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati eyes RS seat again, seeks support from all parties

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who has been leading the Maratha community’s agitation for reservation for the last few years, is seeking a seat in the Rajya Sabha again.

Sambhajiraje announced on Thursday that he will be contesting for a Rajya Sabha seat as an independent candidate. He also floated a new outfit called ‘Swaraj’.

“… I think I should get another opportunity to serve the people,” Sambhajiraje, who was among the Presidential nominees to the Rajya Sabha in 2016, said at a press conference in Pune on Thursday.