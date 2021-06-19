Maratha reservation issue to resolve soon, govt showing positive attitude: MP Sambhajiraje

MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who is spearheading the Maratha community’s agitation for reservation in jobs and education, is confident that the Maratha quota issue is close to resolution. His statement comes two days after he met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

“Our meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. The government sounded positive about resolving the demands raised by us. As of now, they have shown a positive outlook,” Sambhajiraje told The Indian Express.

“If the government does what it has promised, we can say then the reservation imbroglio has neared its solution.”

Sambhajiraje said he placed six demands before the government. “Of these, two are very crucial. They are implementing a supernumerary system and strengthening SARATHI (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute). If a supernumerary system is implemented, the government is not required to go to Delhi or the court, it can do so on its own. If it implements the system in the education field, then it will have to create more seats. For this, it will have to spend more money which I am sure the government should have no problem in doing so as it relates to the welfare of a community,” he said.

Sambhajiraje said the government has told him that they will take the advice of the Attorney General of India for implementing the supernumerary system. “I told them they should not complicate matters when it comes to implementing the supernumerary system. The government will be well within its jurisdiction if it implements the supernumerary system. If it goes to court, then it will take several days. The government has sought 14 days’ time and we have no issue with it,” he said.

As far as SARATHI is concerned, Sambhajiraje said he has demanded more funds and adequate manpower for it. “We also demanded that members of the community should be appointed on the board of directors of SARTHI. The government has agreed to our demands,” he said.

Sambhajiraje said he is upset with the way SARATHI has been run till now. “Instead of strengthening SARATHI, the government has allowed it to limp. As a result, it has not been able to work for the welfare of Maratha community youths. People appointed to run and manage SARATHI seem to be less interested in looking after it which has put paid to the ambitions of the Maratha youth,” he said.

Sambhajiraje had been saying if the supernumerary system is implemented and SARATHI strengthened, the community might not even need reservation. However, on Saturday, he said, “It is true that supernumerary and SARATHI are equally important like reservation. However, our demand for reservation will continue, we will continue to battle it out in the courts. A review petition will soon be filed in the Supreme Court. We want reservation, that is for sure. At the same time, I do not deny the fact that if a supernumerary system is implemented and SARATHI is made effective, it will calm down the Maratha youths who are angry over the apathy of the rulers,” he said.

Sambhajiraje said the state government has also agreed to set up hostels in every district of the state for Maratha youths. “We have also demanded that the benefits extended to other OBC youths should also be extended to Maratha youths. Besides, the government has agreed to resolve our demand regarding 2,185 Maratha candidates who were selected before the Supreme Court stayed the reservation law upheld by the high court. Of these, nearly 2000 candidates were selected but were not given appointed letters. Rest of them have been given the appointment letters. We want these candidates to be appointed in government establishments at the earliest. The government said it will take up this demand on priority,” he said.

Sambhajiraje said the government has also promised him that they will withdraw the FIRs registered against Maratha youths during the reservation agitation. “Except one case which cannot be withdrawn, other cases will be dropped. The government said it will request the court to drop the cases,” he said.

Stating that he has faith in the government, Sambhajiraje, however, said their agitation will continue for now. “During our silent protests in Nashik next week , we will take a call on our future course of action. Though we are confident that the government will meet our demands, we will wait till it actually happens… Therefore, we have so far not taken any decision on calling off our silent protests,” he said.