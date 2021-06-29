Pune: Injured in highway accident, Sambar deer treated, released back into the wild

A Sambar deer had a close brush with death after getting hit by a speeding vehicle on the Kalyan-Nirmal Highway (NH-222) in Pune district on Monday.

However, thanks to the intervention by locals who alerted the forest department, which roped in the Wildlife SOS group, the animal was provided with timely, on-site treatment and released back into the wild.

The female Sambar deer was hit by a vehicle while crossing the NH-222 near Vadkhal village, located in the Otur forest range of Pune district. Wounded and in a state of apparent severe shock, the Sambar was found sitting on the side of the road by passers-by. They immediately alerted the forest department, which contacted Wildlife SOS for medical assistance, official said.

The sambar deer was released back into the wild The sambar deer was released back into the wild

By the time a three-member team from Wildlife SOS joined the forest department, a huge crowd had gathered on the highway to catch a glimpse of the animal and take pictures on their cell phones. The forest officers immediately stepped up to control the crowd while Wildlife SOS veterinarian Dr Nikhil Bangar provided on-site treatment to the injured deer, estimated to be around four years old.

“The Sambar was in a state of shock and was unable to move. So, we administered fluid therapy to help it regain strength. The deer had not sustained any severe injuries and we provided topical treatment for minor abrasions on the body. On recovering from the stressful ordeal, we diverted it towards the green patch on the side of the road,” said Dr Bangar.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Chief Executive Officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “It is not uncommon for us to receive rescue calls regarding an unsuspecting animal being injured due to negligent or rash driving. Such callousness not only puts the life of the animal at risk but also poses a threat to the safety of humans. However, we are glad to see that more and more people are making a conscious decision to help out animals in distress.”

Over the years, the Sambar population in the wild has been threatened due to loss of habitat and poaching, making them a vulnerable species under the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red Data List, Satyanarayan said. This species is also protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, he added.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.