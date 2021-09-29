Samarth police station first in Maharashtra to get separate control room with 150 CCTV cameras

Samarth police station in Pune became the first police station in Maharashtra to have a separate control room connected to as many as 150 CCTV cameras. The cameras, installed at important locations under its jurisdiction, were provided by Ganesh Bidkar, leader of the house in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta inaugurated the CCTV control room at the Samarth police station on Tuesday, in the presence of PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and others.

According to a press release, these CCTV cameras were installed at 24 junctions, hospitals, Ganesh Mandals, ATM centres and important crowded places. They have covered about 80 per cent of the jurisdiction of the Samarth police station.

Police inspector Ulhas Kadam said these CCTV cameras would be helpful in keeping a watch on any untoward activities, maintaining law and order, especially during festive days.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.