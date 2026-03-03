‘We get zero benefits’: Why Maharashtra Samagra Shiksha staff are threatening hunger strike at Azad Maidan

The Samagra Shiksha staff held a massive demonstration in Nagpur during the Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly (File photo).

In a major escalation of their decades-long struggle for job security, thousands of contractual employees under the Samagra Shiksha scheme in Maharashtra have warned of an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai starting March 9.

In a letter to School Education and Sports Minister Dada Bhuse, the Samagra Shiksha Sangharsh Samiti has given the state government until March 7 to issue a government resolution (GR) regularising the remaining 3,378 staff members.

The letter follows a massive demonstration in Nagpur during the Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly, where employees from 13 different cadres, including resource persons, data operators, and engineers, demanded an end to the alleged injustice.