Sakhi cells: Pune Zilla Parishad to set up period-friendly rooms

The decision to set up these rooms is the result of a recent dialogue organised by the Department of Women and Child Welfare, in which more than 100 office-going women had participated.

In an novel initiative, the Pune Zilla Parishad has decided to set up ‘Sakhi cells’, or period-friendly rooms, in all panchayat samiti offices in the district, for the benefit of office-going menstruating women.

“It is very difficult for women to do eight to ten hours of continuous work during this period. Most women experience minor pain during menstruation. These rooms will allow women to take a break from their work, and rest for some time,” Pooja Parge, chairperson of Women and Child Welfare department of Pune Zilla Parishad, said.

The Sakhi cells are being set up in all the 13 panchayat samitis of the district, apart from the Zilla Parishad headquarters. The rooms are to be made operational on Monday on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The rooms would be equipped with a sanitary Napkin Vending Machine, bed, sofa, table, chair, fan, provision for drinking water, mirror, and water heater. Some local self-help groups or women shopkeepers are being engaged to provide first aid kits, medicine, computer, sanitary napkin incinerator to the offices.

Dr Ratnaprabha Potdar, supervisor in the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) wing, said the Sakhi cell and complaint boxes would surely be made operational in Baramati, Bhor, Daund, Haveli, Indapur, Junnar, Khed, Shirur, and Velha talukas by Monday. The Ambegaon panchayat samiti office would have a Sakhi cell in another two days.

The decision to set up these rooms is the result of a recent dialogue organised by the Department of Women and Child Welfare, in which more than 100 office-going women had participated.

That meeting also threw up suggestions to keep a complaint box for female employees, provision for transportation to commute to office, health check-ups, and mentoring camps for women employees. A provision for creche in the Zilla Parishad premises was also recommended.