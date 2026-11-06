To resolve the traffic chaos in Shivajinagar area, the Pune civic body has decided to construct a flyover or grade separator between Sakhar Sankul and Old Pune-Mumbai Road at a cost of Rs 76.80 crore. The project aims to ease traffic from K B Joshi Path to Old Pune-Mumbai Road, officials said.

Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale informed that the proposal has been approved for the construction of a flyover between Sakhar Sankul to old Mumbai-Pune highway.

“This project will be important for vehicles going from the Sakhar Sankul area to the old Pune-Mumbai road. The flyover or grade separator is expected to make traffic on this route more convenient. After the approval of the standing committee, the next process will be implemented to start the actual work,” said Bhimale.