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To resolve the traffic chaos in Shivajinagar area, the Pune civic body has decided to construct a flyover or grade separator between Sakhar Sankul and Old Pune-Mumbai Road at a cost of Rs 76.80 crore. The project aims to ease traffic from K B Joshi Path to Old Pune-Mumbai Road, officials said.
Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale informed that the proposal has been approved for the construction of a flyover between Sakhar Sankul to old Mumbai-Pune highway.
“This project will be important for vehicles going from the Sakhar Sankul area to the old Pune-Mumbai road. The flyover or grade separator is expected to make traffic on this route more convenient. After the approval of the standing committee, the next process will be implemented to start the actual work,” said Bhimale.
At present, the Wakdewadi underpass is used to go from Sakhar Sankul area in Shivajinagar to the Old Pune-Mumbai Road. However, due to the insufficient carrying capacity of this underpass, there is a huge traffic jam during the morning and evening rush hours.
Citizens, local representatives and local MLAs have been continuously demanding a permanent solution to the traffic problem of Shivajinagar.
According to the planning of the Pune Municipal Corporation, the target has been set to complete this flyover in about one and a half years, excluding the monsoon period, he said.
The traffic coming from Satara road, Sinhagad road, Solapur road, Swargate cutting across old part of city and Karve road, Ganeshkhind road via Shivajinagar to go to Alandi road, Nagar road or Old Mumbai-Pune highway converge at Agriculture college junction through Fergusson College road and Ganeshkhind road. Vehicles heading towards Shimla chowk merge with those coming from the old part of the city, leading to traffic jam at both the junctions.
The Shivajinagar railway station, State Transport bus stand and PMPML bus stand are also in the vicinity, where there is a large footfall which comes and goes by vehicular traffic. This leads to traffic congestion at Agriculture college chowk, Shimla office chowk and Sancheti chowk on Ganeshkhind road.
In addition, over 600 state transport buses ply on the route every day as the bus stand is in Shivajinagar and they enter and exit through the three junctions. The bus stand is temporarily shifted in Wakdewadi but is all set to return to its original location in Shivajinagar. The proposed flyover would provide an exit route to the state transport buses without passing through the three junctions. Similarly, other private vehicles will be able to skip the junction to their destination within the city or to Mumbai or Ahmednagar, officials explained.