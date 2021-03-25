Saketh Myneni, Rutuja Bhosle to lead Pune Jaguars in Tennis Premier League 3.0

Saketh Myeni was picked for Rs 4.40 lakh after the base prize for Grade A players was set at Rs 2.5 lakh (Source: PTI)

Davis cupper Saketh Myneni and local favourite Rutuja Bhosle will spearhead the challenge of the Pune Jaguars, co-owned by Punit Balan and actress Sonali Bendre Behl, in the Tennis Premier League 3.0. While Myeni was picked for Rs 4.40 lakh after the base prize for Grade A players was set at Rs 2.5 lakh, the women’s slot was filled by Bhosle, who garnered Rs 3 lakh. Tennis ace player Ishaque Iqbal will also be a part of the team.

The highest bid of the day was in favour of Ramkumar Ramanathan, who was picked for Rs 4.5 lakh by the Mumbai Leon Army, co-owned by Leander Paes. India’s top ranked men’s player Prajnesh Gunneswaran was picked by Rajasthan Tigers for Rs 3.70 lakh, Divij Sharan was picked by Gujarat Panthers for Rs 4.10 lakh, while Purav Raja went to the Chennai Stallions for Rs 3 lakhs.

India’s top-ranked Ankita Raina garnered the highest price for women’s players, picked by Hyderabad Strikers for Rs 4.10 lakh.

Briton Samantha Murray Sharan (WTA rank 207), Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia (WTA rank 218), Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech (WTA rank 295), Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan(WTA rank 374), Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine (WTA rank 395) and Sofia Shapatava of Georgia (WTA rank 392) are some of the other players part of the TPL 3.0.