Third tigress Hirkani released in Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary

The Maharashtra Forest Department has released one more adult tigress named Hirkani in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) as a part of the Tiger Augmentation and Range Expansion (TARA) programme.
The tigress was translocated from Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and released at Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary of STR on Saturday.
Earlier, under the TARA programme, two adult tigresses from Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district had been released in Chandoli National Park of STR.
Tushar Chavan, field director, STR, said a tigress, 4 to 5 years old, caught in Nagalwadi forest area in Pench Tiger Reserve on February 5, was safely shifted to STR in a transportation cage.
“The tigress was further transported to the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary in STF by a boat on Friday night. Here, she was checked by veterinary doctors and provided with water and mutton to eat. She was then taken to a safe spot in the core area of Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday morning. She came out of the transportation cage and ran into the forest around 12 noon,” said Chavan.
Guides in the STR have named the tigress as Hirkani. Earlier, a tigress named Tara was safely shifted from the Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur to the STR on December 9, 2025. She was then kept in a soft-release enclosure in Chandoli National Park, in the Sangli region of STR.
The gates of the soft-release enclosure were kept open since December 13, but the tigress did come out immediately. The tigress made a kill and after feeding on it for three day, she left the enclosure and went into the core forest on the morning of December 18, 2025.
Another tigress, Chanda, was also relocated from Tadoba Tiger Reserve and released in the Chandoli National Park on November 20, 2025.
Rohan Bhate, honorary wildlife warden, who was actively involved in the action said, “Earlier, there were three male tigers in the STR. Now with the release of three tigresses, we hope it will increase the tiger population in STR, which is required to strengthen biodiversity and boost wildlife tourism, creating new employment. Tigress Chanda has done mating with a male tiger. Tara has also adapted to the STR nicely.”
Spread over nearly 740 square kilometres in the Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra, the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve includes Chandoli National Park, Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary, and Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary.
“Release of tigresses in the STR has given rise to overall tourism activities in Sahyadri. The number of tourists making a home stay here has increased. This will help in economical and environmental development of the region,” said Chavan.
According to the forest department, radio collars have been attached to the newly released tigresses to monitor them round-the-clock using satellite-based telemetry and VHF antenna tracking units to ensure their safety and smooth integration into the wild ecosystem.
Officials said the key components for monitoring the tigresses also include field-patrol-based triangulation and direct sign verification, behavioural documentation (movement, resting sites, kill pattern, territory exploration), conflict-avoidance protocols with local communities, and veterinary response readiness.
