Third tigress Hirkani released in Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary

The Maharashtra Forest Department has released one more adult tigress named Hirkani in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) as a part of the Tiger Augmentation and Range Expansion (TARA) programme.

The tigress was translocated from Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and released at Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary of STR on Saturday.

Earlier, under the TARA programme, two adult tigresses from Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district had been released in Chandoli National Park of STR.

Tushar Chavan, field director, STR, said a tigress, 4 to 5 years old, caught in Nagalwadi forest area in Pench Tiger Reserve on February 5, was safely shifted to STR in a transportation cage.