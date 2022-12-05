Sahyadri Hospitals Group organises programme to mark Organ Donation Day

Sahyadri Hospitals Monday organised a special programme to mark Organ Donation Day (November 27). During the event, actor Sachin Khedekar unveiled a coffee table book, Metamorphosis, which showcases stories of patients who underwent organ transplantation. The occasion was also special as Sahyadri Hospitals recently clocked its 300th liver transplant in a short span of just six years.

The coffee table book is a part of the ‘Liv Again’ campaign started by Sahyadri Hospitals. The campaign includes awareness sessions in peripheral areas, among other activities. The aim was to salute the noble gesture of organ donors and their families and the incredible fighting spirit of patients and their families for coming out against all odds to live a healthy life again, authorities at Sahyadri hospitals said at the function.

Khedekar said it was difficult to express in words the contribution of Dr Bipin Vibhute, director and head of Organ Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery Department at Sahyadri Hospitals, and his team. “The transplant process is long, time-bound and involves many people. Transplantation is like reincarnation. In acting, we say that we entered alienation, and alienation entered and people believed that it wasn’t them, it was somebody else, but we knew what they were saying. Even though this is a fantasy in my opinion, you can make the fantasy in your mind a reality. It is a great achievement for you as a medical expert,” Khedekar said.

Dr Vibhute said awareness and confidence among common people about organ donation are increasing owing to the success rates of transplants. “But we are still in a situation in our country where we lose many end-stage patients because of the unavailability of organs and tissues. The gap must narrow and, therefore, the organ donation rate must increase…” Dr Vibhute said.

He added that earlier, apart from the myths regarding organ donation, the cost associated with transplants and people’s perceptions were significant challenges. “But now it’s changing. We have been making continuous efforts by opening up liver transplant facilities at our Nashik and Karad units. Sahyadri Hospitals Karad unit has become India’s first Taluka level Centre to have a Liver Transplant facility. We have also been conducting the Liver Champion campaign in various smaller towns in Maharashtra where we have been felicitating people who have undergone liver transplants and are leading a normal life and inspiring others,” he said.

Abrarali Dalal, the CEO of Sahyadri Hospitals Group, said organ retrieval and transplant is a time-bound process that needs to be carried out seamlessly with the help of a “multi-divisional team including doctors, nurses, counsellors, transplant coordinators, blood banks, ZTCC, traffic police… support staff etc and the NGOs… But above all, it is the noble deed of the donor and the family which makes things possible. This book showcases the incredible transformation of the lives of people who have undergone transplants and salutes the noble deeds of these great individuals and their families.”

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of the health services department, and civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalle, among others, also spoke on the occasion.