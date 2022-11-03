scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Sahyadri farmer producer company to launch first-ever ‘pvt market’ for grapes

Sahyadri’s facility is used by brands like Hindustan Lever to bottle ketchups. The company also supplies tomato puree to other brands of ketchup manufacturers.

Grape growers of Nashik report nearly Rs 10-15 crore in losses after traders vanish without a trace post paying for the whole consignments. (file)

SAHYADRI FARMERS Producer Company (FPC) will be launching the first-ever private market for grapes in the country. Vilas Shinde, CMD of the company, while speaking to The Indian Express, said this digital and physical market would help both traders and farmers in getting more transparency in the trade of commodities and allow for better price realisation.

Based in Mohadi village in Nashik’s Dindori taluka, Sahyadri is the largest exporter of grapes in the country. Other than grapes, the company, which prides itself as being managed wholly by farmers, is an important player in tomato and resins. Sahyadri’s facility is used by brands like Hindustan Lever to bottle ketchups. The company also supplies tomato puree to other brands of ketchup manufacturers. Annually, the company exports nearly 18,000 tonnes of fresh grapes mainly to the European and Middle-East markets.

The decision to venture into the field of private markets, Shinde said, was taken to plug the present lacunae in the marketing of grapes and tomato. Grapes. being a highly perishable commodity, are traded at the farm gate with traders dealing with the farmers directly. While for farmers this cuts out the logistic costs like transportation, the lack of any safety net leaves the risk of them being defrauded.

Grape growers of Nashik report nearly Rs 10-15 crore in losses after traders vanish without a trace post paying for the whole consignments. Shinde said lack of accountability on the part of the traders is mostly because of any system of tracking them by a third party. Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees issue license to the traders and take bank securities which are invoked in case the trader fails to pay the farmer on time. “Our digital and physical market will plug this gap–we will keep track of the traders to prevent defalcation,” he said. The hybrid platform would allow for ease of trade as traders can seal deals both online and offline.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...Premium
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...

Spread over six acres in Mohadi, Shinde said the market would be using the cold storage facility to help farmers store their produce in case they are not happy with the price being commanded.

More from Pune

“Open auction will help better realisation of prices,” he said. Sahyadri has invested Rs 15 crores for setting up of the private markets. The private market license would be handed over to Shinde later in the day.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 01:26:28 am
Next Story

Months after Class 12 results, admission process of pharmacy colleges yet to start

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement