Pune Inc | 10-year-old startup gets licence to build warships and submarines

Sagar Defence Engineering’s founder says the war in the Strait of Hormuz has revealed two critical opportunities: sea control and sea denial.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 04:23 PM IST
Pune defence startupThe company said the Navy already uses its maritime drones. (File Photo)
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Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering (SDE) has secured a licence to build warships and submarines for the Navy. Founded 10 years ago in a 150 sq-ft apartment, the startup has been building unmanned surface vehicles and unmanned underwater vehicles—technologies governed by the defence ministry’s strict regulatory framework.

Capt Nikunj Parashar, the former Merchant Navy officer who founded SDE, says, “The licence is proof that the government trusts organisations like us to undertake design, manufacturing, construction, integration, as well as testing, assembly, and supply of specific naval defence platforms and other ancillary associated systems.”

Parashar adds that the war in the Strait of Hormuz has revealed two critical opportunities: sea control and sea denial. The former means access and passing of traffic to the Strait that Iran and the US are controlling separately.

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“Sea denial is of extreme importance and means that platforms are getting captured or the risk of vessels going down due to mines. This has made us understand that underwater domain awareness is the next big chapter in symmetric and asymmetric warfare of the future,” says Parashar.

Also Read | Pune Inc | ‘It is zero cost per kill’: As drone warfare rises, a Pune startup is building silent defence shield for India

SDE has already been making unmanned underwater vehicles for the Navy’s mine countermeasure programmes. The Navy and the Coast Guard, among others, also use SDE’s maritime drones.

“These are completely built out of India except the engines and the radar,” says Parashar.

Young team of first-generation engineers

“SDE has a large team working on these projects, but you will be disappointed if you look for degree holders from the world’s top institutes here,” he adds.

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The employees of the company, which Parashar says operates in a highly covert mode, have an average age of 23. “Most of us are from tier-III or tier-IV towns. Around 96 per cent of us come from families below the poverty line, children of traders, autorickshaw drivers, and labourers,” he says.

“It is our grit due to which we have managed to grow exponentially in a decade. We are driven by a dream of participating in India’s dream to become atmanirbhar by 2047,” Parashar adds.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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