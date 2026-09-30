Pune Inc | 10-year-old startup gets licence to build warships and submarines

The company said the Navy already uses its maritime drones. (File Photo)

Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering (SDE) has secured a licence to build warships and submarines for the Navy. Founded 10 years ago in a 150 sq-ft apartment, the startup has been building unmanned surface vehicles and unmanned underwater vehicles—technologies governed by the defence ministry’s strict regulatory framework.

Capt Nikunj Parashar, the former Merchant Navy officer who founded SDE, says, “The licence is proof that the government trusts organisations like us to undertake design, manufacturing, construction, integration, as well as testing, assembly, and supply of specific naval defence platforms and other ancillary associated systems.”

Parashar adds that the war in the Strait of Hormuz has revealed two critical opportunities: sea control and sea denial. The former means access and passing of traffic to the Strait that Iran and the US are controlling separately.