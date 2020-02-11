Safety on mind, Pune Police presents unique gift to college-goer after ‘broke my helmet’ tweet

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham with Tejas Yeotekar on Monday. Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham with Tejas Yeotekar on Monday.

Pune Police seem to be catching up with its Mumbai counterpart on social media when it comes to ensuring implementation of traffic norms. On Monday, Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham presented college-goer Tejas Yeotekar with a helmet days after the youth tweeted that he has damaged his protective headgear in an accident.

Venkatesham gifted Yeotekar a helmet at his office Monday and urged him to ensure that he does not ride a two-wheeler without the protective headgear.

On Saturday, Tejas had tweeted, “I broke my helmet today when I slipped from my bike. As a college student, I have finished my allowance for this month. Hoping that you won’t catch me this month, I will buy the helmet next month for sure. But this month it is not possible for me.”

Responding to the ‘request’, the Pune Police tweeted, “Since it’s #RoseDay, we would like to make an exception and gift you something, that will remind you of our love for your safety roz-roz! Your helmet shall wait at our commissioner’s office. @CPPunecity looks forward to gift to you on Monday. See you.”

After Yeotekar was handed over the helmet, the Pune Police Monday tweeted, “We know it’s a #teddybear day, but aren’t helmets a better gift to keep the dangers on roads at bay… Happy to have kept our promise to @TYeotekar to #GiftAHelmet, for a return gift from him, (we got) a promise (from him) to drive safe.”

When contacted, the police chief said they have made an exception in this case. “We don’t want any citizen to risk themselves by travelling without helmets. Also, we do not allow citizens to ride a two-wheeler with the headgear,” he said. The helmet costs Rs 1,350.

Congratulating the city police for its first-of-its-kind initiative, activist Prashant Inamdar said, “It was a nice gesture from the Pune police to promote the use of helmet on Pune’s dangerous roads.”

The city police has been active on Twitter, taking up every poser or problem relating to traffic or law and order situation. It has also been actively posting newspaper reports about the action taken.

Leading from the front, Venkatesham has also voiced his views openly about traffic violations. On February 3, he tweeted about an accident on Tilak Road, “Yesterday, Tilak Road accident, 900cc vehicle, High speed, Wrong side, No helmet, age 24 yrs, in main city not suburbs, day time… Crossed 20 fatal accidents in Jan 2020.”

Police claimed they were making all efforts to reduce accidents on city’s roads through awareness drives and stringent implementation of laws, especially making helmets compulsory. Last year, city police issued 17,05,915 challans to commuters caught riding sans helmet. In January this year, 1,55,139 challans were issued for the offence.

Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad together witness around 200 two-wheeler riders deaths every year, a majority of whom were found without a helmet.

Recently, the Mumbai Police had taken to social media to create awareness about its initiative to curb noise pollution. In order to curb the alarming rise in the noise pollution levels in the island city, it installed decibel meters at certain heavy-traffic signals to deter habitual honkers through a campaign named ‘The Punishing Signal’.

