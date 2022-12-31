‘Can’t take safety for granted’: Pune’s women autorickshaw drivers after Katraj Ghat assault

The incident of a man booking a ride in an autorickshaw driven by a woman driver and then trying to molest her after reaching a desolate spot has raised concerns about the safety of women auto-rickshaw drivers in Pune. Although the proportion of women in the autorickshaw driving profession in the city and Pimpri-Chinchwad is not high, women are taking to it for lack of other opportunities or in cases where the male members of the family aren’t able to drive for some reason.

As per the Rickshaw Panchayat, the biggest union of auto-rickshaw drivers in Pune, there would be a few dozen female autorickshaw drivers in the city.

On the night of December 26, a male passenger booked an autorickshaw to go to Katraj Ghat and then manhandled and molested the woman driver. The incident has alarmed a few women who have entered the male-dominated profession.

Speaking to The Indian Express, women auto-rickshaw drivers expressed concerns about their safety while doing business and underlined the need to take utmost precautions.

Poonam Gaikwad, one of the women drivers of the city who has had to work odd hours, said “I have been driving auto-rickshaws in Pune for the past six years. We generally assume that Pune is a safe city for women but incidents like these highlight the need to remain cautious. We should carry something for our safety. We can’t help but go out to do business due to family reasons but we must not take our safety for granted.”

Komal Karne, who drives an autorickshaw to support her husband, says it is safe to drive within Pimpri Chinchwad city. “Until now, driving within Pimpri Chinchwad bounds has been safe. But many women drivers face problems. And to ensure women’s safety, precautions should be taken, maybe a mobile application or a helpline number,” Karne says.

Shradha Sawant, who drives in Pune and works for 12 to 13 hours a day to meet her family’s needs and to take care of her daughter, says, “I’ve been an autorickshaw driver for the past five years. Not only do I drive in Pune, I also drive to Satara and Karad depending on passenger demand. I’ve never had a safety issue while working in Pune but every woman driver should be safe in the city.”

Vaishali Raskar, another autorickshaw driver, said, “For the last 20 years, I have been driving an autorickshaw in Pune but I have never felt unsafe within the city. Mostly, I drop school students to their home or students going to tuition. Therefore, I never had any bad experience.”

Nitin Pawar, convenor of Rickshaw Panchayat, said the incident is alarming and must wake up the authorities so that some specific steps are taken to make the women auto drivers feel safe.

“This is a male-dominated profession so a woman always has apprehensions to enter the field. Untoward incidents make the apprehensions stronger. The system — government, police and the RTO — should take some specific steps so that these women can seek faster help if something bad happens,” said Pawar.

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have arrested the 30-year-old assaulter under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 (a) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Rickshaw Panchayat has organised a protest on January 3 to highlight the safety issues raised after the December 26 incident.