‘Safety, efficacy of vaccine most important,’ says Adar Poonawalla

"Phase I, II and III studies need to be properly conducted before the product is licensed and injected into the public," Poonawalla told The Indian Express.

Expressing dismay at ICMR’s announcement about “launching” a coronavirus vaccine by August 15, Adar Poonawalla, president of Indian Vaccine Manufacturers’ Association, said it was important that necessary processes are followed. “Safety and efficacy of the vaccine is most important, we must not bypass processes that ensure that. Phase I, II and III studies need to be properly conducted before the product is licensed and injected into the public. Phase I takes a few months, Phase II another few months and we go ahead from there. We are struggling to understand how the vaccine can be launched so fast,” Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, told The Indian Express.

