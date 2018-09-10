Safety at child care homes is a challenge, have written to home dept: Pankaja Munde

Pankaja Munde, the Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister. (Express photo) Pankaja Munde, the Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister. (Express photo)

“Safety at child care homes is a challenge. We do face security issues at child care centres and we have written to the home department about it,” Pankaja Munde, the Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister told The Indian Express. “We do not wish to see cases of child abuse and stern action is taken in the event of such incidents,” she said.

The minister, however, pointed out that much before the Centre’s directive to undertake a thorough check of child care institutions, a combing operation had been done by the state. “We have cancelled the registration of several centres after review,” she said, adding that the situation in Maharashtra was not as bad as other places.

Munde said that the focus was on providing better facilities for children. “These are not hostels where parents can come and send their children. Only those who are eligible as per the Maharashtra State Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2018, will be admitted,” she said.

Last year, the Commissionerate of Women and Child Development, that has its headquarters in Pune, had cancelled the registrations of 214 child care institutions following inspection reports that had found infrastructure and services were not up to the mark. “Institutional care should be the last resort and we have now requested child welfare committees at each district to ensue that the child who seeks admission fits the criteria laid down by the new rules. Being born to poor families will not be a criteria for parents to send their children to child care homes,” an official at the commissionerate said. “As per Section 54 of the Juvenile Justice Act, we have recently set up committees to inspect child care homes,” he added.

Currently, the registration process of child care centres is underway. Registrations of 759 child care institutions in Maharashtra will not be renewed. “Everyone will have to submit fresh applications for registration,” a senior officer said. “So far, 713 institutions have submitted applications online and 180 have sent their forms offline. We have invited more applications from August 1 and another 29 have sent forms online,” he added.

Munde, however, said that those who are eligible can apply. For taking care and supporting 50 children, a child care home (Bal Griha) will require 8,500 sqft space, as per the new guidelines of the Maharashtra State Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2018. “There is going to be no compromise here,” an official at the Commissionerate of Women and Child Development said.

Previously, 5,500 sqft area was permitted for the accommodation of 100 children. But according to the new rules, child care institutions will have to

allocate space up to 16,500-17,000 sqft.

As per the rules, each child care institution has to evolve a system to ensure that there is no abuse, neglect, and maltreatment. The institution has to employ at least 30 staff members for every 50 children in their care. From April 1, 2017, the amount spent per child per month has increased from Rs 950 to Rs 2,000.

