‘Safe Food Movement’ to be launched at Bhimthadi Jatra

The 12th edition of the Bhimthadi Jatra — a four-day cultural carnival that reflects the essence of rural Maharashtra — will have many firsts to its credit. Commencing on December 22, the festival is set to reach out to organic farmers and weavers, by connecting them to the consumers directly through the Annadata Organic Food Festival. The event will also mark the launch of the Annadata-Safe Food Movement (SFM).

Concerned about the consequences of consuming inorganic food items and the rising number of lifestyle diseases, a group of experts have come together to bring natural farmers and consumers under the same roof.

Samadhi Shelar, secretary, SFM, said, “The carnival will have a knowledge and experience zone, which will inform the masses about chemical-free farming and offer them fresh and natural farm produce ranging from vegetables, grains and honey to dairy products for direct purchase. The dialogue between producer and the consumer will further help build a relationship between the both.”

About the authenticity of the products, she said, “We have selected 45 farmers from across Maharashtra who have been associated with this movement for years. The process is completely transparent as the data is available on the official website.” To revive and sustain traditional handlooms and artecrafts, another highlight of the festival this year is ‘Bhimthadi Select’ — a special section of 20 stalls curated by Pallavi Datta. Besides, a special collection of traditional adivasi artwork will be showcased this year along with a ‘petting zoo’.

The festival will hold a myriad of elements circling the state’s culture, with 302 stalls ranging from traditional cuisine and artefacts to handcrafted items.

