Maharashtra Kesari match: Sadgir wins title, lifts opponent Shelke in joy

Harshvardhan Sadgir with NCP chief Sharad Pawar after winning Maharashtra Kesari at Balewadi Stadium on Tuesday. Express Harshvardhan Sadgir with NCP chief Sharad Pawar after winning Maharashtra Kesari at Balewadi Stadium on Tuesday. Express

IT WAS a perfect display of rivalry on the mat and revelry off the mat as Harshvardhan Sadgir first defeated Shailesh Shelke and then lifted his opponent out of joy after winning the coveted Maharashtra Kesari title at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi on Tuesday.

Sadgir won the final 3-2. The title bout, witnessed by over 10,000 spectators, was announced open by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Both finalists train under Arjuna awardee Kaka Pawar in Ambegaon. The final began with both wrestlers getting one passive point each. Shelke went ahead 2-1 at the beginning of the second round.

It was the dying moments of the second round when the action started and with the last 30 seconds remaining, Sadgir held Shelke from his waist to get two crucial points.

The 63rd Maharashtra Kesari was organized by Maharashtra State Wrestling Association and City Corporation Ltd, developers of Amanora Township in Pune.

A doping test was also conducted for the first time at the premier wrestling championship this year.

Officials of the National Anti-Doping Agency were present at the championships.

The report will come out in due course of time and will be announced then, said technical officer Bankat Yadav.

