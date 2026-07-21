‘Government should respond to these terrorists’: Sadabhau Khot on Delhi protesters

On Monday, thousands of students and supporters marched towards Parliament, demanding action over alleged NEET paper leaks and examination irregularities. (Express Archive/Narendra Vaskar)

A day after the protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi over alleged NEET paper leaks, Maharashtra legislator Sadabhau Khot triggered a political controversy Tuesday by referring to the demonstrators as “terrorists”, drawing sharp criticism from Opposition leaders and even a member of the Maharashtra Government.

The remark by Khot, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), came after the Cockroach Janta Party’s Delhi protest escalated Monday as thousands of students and supporters marched towards Parliament, demanding action over alleged NEET paper leaks and examination irregularities.

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“The government should give a democratic response to these terrorists. These terrorists cannot tolerate this,” Khot told reporters, defending the Centre’s handling of the examination controversy.